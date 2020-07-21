PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Card (P-SDU32GU185GW-GE)



Price: $5.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 01:46:09 UTC – Details)



PNY Elite class 10 U1 microSD flash memory cards are perfect for the latest smartphones tablets action cameras surveillance cameras and drones These microSD cards Perfect solution by which to expand on-board memory of mobile devices allowing you to free up space to enjoy more digital content such as apps images videos movies and music U1 technology is ideal for continuous HD shooting and full HD video recording allowing you to capture high Quality HD video and photos with your action camera drone or other mobile device PNY Elite microSD cards are Rated class 10 U1 so you can quickly transfer and share your content while you’re on the go

Class 10, U1 speed rating, with read speeds up to 100MB/s

Class 10 : UHS I, U1 speed Class performance allows for fast and smooth continuous HD shooting and full HD video recording

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, and more

Included SD Adapter for compatibility with SD host devices including DSLR cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops

Reliable & DURABLE: magnet proof, shock proof, temperature proof, waterproof