PNY 16GB Performance Class 4 microSDHC Flash Memory Card 3-Pack (P-SDU16G4X3-MP)

Capture, store and share more content on your mobile devices with the PNY Performance line of Class 4 microSD Flash Memory Cards. Add more storage to your device, including smartphones, tablets, & e-readers, and enjoy personal and business content such as apps, e-books, video, images, documents, presentations and more whether you are at home, in the office or on the go.

Class 4 Speed Class – Transfer, store and share files, videos, images, movies, music and more

Ideal for mainstream users, and for recording and transferring content between microSD enabled host devices and computers

Compatible with microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, e-readers, computers, etc.

Included SD adapter for compatibility with SD host devices including cameras, video cameras, desktops, and laptops