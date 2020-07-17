PNY 16GB High Performance Class 10 U1 SDHC Flash Memory Card P-SDHC16GU1GW-GE



Price: $4.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 00:57:41 UTC – Details)



The PNY High Performance SD Flash Memory Cards are the perfect solution for photography and videography hobbyists. The High Performance SD Flash Memory Cards provide ample storage for all your digital content including HD photos HD videos and more. The High Performance SD Flash Memory Cards are rated Class 10 U1 in that you can quickly and easily transfer content between devices. What’s more U1 technology makes these cards ideal for full HD photography and HD videography allowing you to capture high quality content on your point & shoot camera DSLR camera and standard & advanced HD-enabled video camera.

Sequential read speed up to 85MB/s

Class 10 U1 rating delivers speed and performance for full HD photography and HD videography

Record store and share videos photos music files and more across devices

Compatible with point & shoot cameras DSLR cameras standard & advanced HD-enabled video cameras and desktops & laptops

Reliable & durable magnet proof shock proof temperature proof waterproof