PNY 16GB 2-Pack Performance Class 4 SD Card – (P-SDHC16G4X2-GE)



Price: $7.99

Capture, store and transfer more music, files, photos and videos with PNY performance SD Flash cards. Class 4 performance is ideal for simple and easy storage and sharing from your point and shoot cameras and camcorders to laptops and computers. Waterproof, temperature proof, Magnet proof and shock proof, performance SD cards are durable and designed to withstand the wear and tear of everyday use.

Up to 4MB/s read speed

Class 4 performance allows for easy transfer and share across devices

Ideal for point and shoot cameras, entry level DSLRs and camcorders

Record and transfer documents, music, images, video and more

Lifetime limited and free technical support