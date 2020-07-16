PNY 128GB Elite Performance Class 10 U3 SDXC Flash Memory Card



The PNY Elite Performance Class 10 U3 SD Flash Memory Cards are the perfect solution for photography and videography enthusiasts. The Elite Performance SD Flash Memory Cards provide ample storage for all your digital content, including HD photos, 4K videos, and more. The Elite Performance SD Flash Memory Cards are rated Class 10, U3, with read speeds of up to 95MB/s, ing that you can quickly and easily transfer content between devices. What’s more, U3 technology makes these cards ideal for burst mode HD photography and 4K Ultra HD videography, allowing you to capture high quality content on your point & shoot camera, DSLR camera, and standard & advanced HD-enabled video camera.

Sequential read speed of up to 95MB/s

Class 10, U3 rating delivers speed and performance for burst mode HD photography and 4K Ultra HD videography

Record, store and share videos, photos, music, files and more across device

Compatible with point & shoot cameras, DSLR cameras, standard & advanced HD-enabled video cameras, and more

Reliable & Durable: Magnet Proof, Shock Proof, Temperature Proof, Waterproof