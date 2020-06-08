PM visits coronavirus patients in Yerevan medical centres – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is visiting Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital and Yerevan Grigor Lusavorich medical centers which are specialized in treating coronavirus patients in the united states.
Th PM is live-streaming his visit on his Facebook page. Accompanied by Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, Pashinyan is asking in regards to the health condition of the patients, converse with the medical staff.
