Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the occasion of the plane crash in Guangxi Province.

The telegram states: “On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, I personally extend my condolences to you, the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the friendly Chinese people, on the occasion of the crash of a Chinese Airlines plane in Guangxi Province.

I wish the families of the victims, the relatives, endurance and patience to survive this heavy loss. “