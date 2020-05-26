PM says strict measures could be reintroduced to combat the pandemic – Panorama

Public adherence to laws as well as safety actions suggested by the Commandant’s Office might boost the epidemiological circumstance in the nation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated following the conference at the Commandant’s Office collaborating the tasks for avoiding the spread of COVID-19

“Studies show that the proper use of even home-made face masks may lead to a breakthrough and stop the pace of coronavirus spread,” Pashinyan informed at a rundown. He following educated that lockdown actions might be reintroduced if coronavirus situations surge once again.

“Inspections are currently held throughout the republic checking both individuals and economic entities. The interregional roads will be strictly monitored to make sure citizens wear masks,” included thePM