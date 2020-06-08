PM says positive dynamics observed in coronavirus crisis over the past days – Panorama

Adherence to preventive anti-epidemic measures has led to sure positive dynamics in the nation, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing on Monday after the session at the Commandant’s Office.

“I want to thank all our compatriots who join the anti-epidemic movement, who follow the safety rules prescribed by the Commandant’s Office. These rules, wearing masks among them, can bring results in a week, at the earliest as the incubation period for the virus is maximum 7 days,” the PM mentioned.

Pashinayn then famous that the state coverage in the struggle towards the epidemic is developed contemplating the pursuits of Armenia.

“We are holding discussion and make decision on daily basis which are in line with the RA interest security, economic and healthcare interests. Our task is to not only overcome the disease but also have an improved economy,” mentioned Pashinyan.