PM says every effort should be made to ensure the situation develops in an optimistic scenario – Panorama

A session on the draft medium-time period state expenditure program for 2021-2023 was held in the Office of Government Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,

As the press division at he authorities reported, reference was made to the important macroeconomic indicators and the underlying fiscal framework. The draft program options totally different improvement eventualities amid the ongoing disaster.

Prime Minister Pashinyan instructed these accountable to talk about in element the proposals voiced throughout the assembly in order to amend it and take observe-up steps in direction of the implementation of capital expenditure packages. He pressured the want for growing new initiatives.

“Every effort should be made to ensure that the situation develops in an optimistic scenario,” Pashinyan stated.