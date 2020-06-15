PM REJECTS Marcus Rashford’s plea to extend free school meals

Boris Johnson has rejected a plea from footballer Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals for 1.3million children through the summer holidays, it was unmasked today.

The Prime Minister will instead write to the Manchester United and England striker by what the Government is doing to make sure vulnerable children usually do not go hungry.

Mr Rashford, 22, has helped to supply three million meals, raising around £20million along with charity FareShare all through lockdown.

He has petitioned the Government to continue providing free meals for young ones during the school holidays and told BBC Breakfast today: ‘It’s written from one’s heart and it’s about how exactly my life was at the moment – the letter is to open up and let people understand the impact on families and to know I’ve done the proper thing’.

Marcus and his four siblings were all on free school meals while growing up.

He added: ‘What families are getting through now, I’ve once had to go through that – and it’s really very difficult to find a way out. It’s essential for me to help individuals who are struggling. Whether the outcome changes or does not change – that’s why I wrote it.’

But barring a U-turn from the Prime Minister his plea hasn’t worked. A Department for Education spokesman said: ‘Free schools meals are ordinarily term time only, and the national voucher scheme will not run during the summer holidays.’

Rashford’s mum Melanie persuaded United to allow him to their academy per year early because she was struggling to feed her five young ones

‘Thousands of children will also receive additional support through our Holiday Activities and Food programme, that provides activities and free meals throughout the summer holidays,’ they added.

Boris Johnson will instead reply to the footballer by letter, Number 10 has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘The PM will respond to Marcus Rashford’s letter as soon as they can – he’s been using his profile in a confident way to highlight some very important dilemmas.’

A food voucher scheme was set up to make sure young ones on free school meals would be fed during lockdown after schools shut in March.

Vouchers worth £15 got to families each week in supermarkets.

But the scheme is defined to end next month. In a letter to the House of Commons, the Manchester United forward wrote: ‘Political affiliations aside, can we not absolutely all agree that no child ought to be going to bed hungry?

‘The Government has had a ‘Whatever it takes’ approach to the economy – I’m asking you today to extend that same thinking to protecting all vulnerable young ones across England.

‘I encourage you to hear their pleas and find your humanity. Please reconsider your final decision to cancel the food voucher scheme on the summer holiday period and guarantee the extension. This is England in 2020, and this is definitely an issue that requires urgent assistance.

‘Please, while the eyes of the world are for you, make the U-turn and make protecting the lives of a number of our most vulnerable a high priority.’

Rashford relied on break fast clubs and free school meals while growing up in Manchester. He wrote: ‘As a black man from a low-income family… I really could have been yet another statistic.

‘I could be doing myself, my family and my community an injustice if I did not stand here today with my voice and my platform and have you for help.’

The 22-year-old’s open letter has received support from education leaders and teachers’ unions

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, the country’s biggest teachers’ union, said the union ‘fully supports’ Rashford’s demand to provide free school meals over the summer.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: ‘If the Government is genuinely committed to social equity, it must extend the provision of free school meals to keep on during the summer holidays.

‘Disadvantaged families are likely to have been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, and the very least we are able to do as a society is make sure that children from these backgrounds have something to eat.’

Former education secretary Justine Greening also backed the footballer’s demands. She said: ‘I know from my experience that there are plenty of difficult decisions for ministers to simply take – this really is an easy one.’

Rashford, who has raised £20 million to boost food distribution with the charity FareShare, has admitted to using food banks and receiving free meals as a child.

He said he wants to help the families that need it the most, focusing on how it felt to go hungry.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, added: ‘Holiday hunger has always been a fantastic concern for school leaders and this summer is likely to be particularly challenging for a lot of low-income families given the impact of lockdown on finances.

‘We trust Marcus Rashford that the Government mustn’t let young ones go hungry over the summer and should provide funding to extend free school meals.’

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘The Prime Minister understands the problems facing families across the UK which is why a week ago the Government announced yet another £63 million for local authorities to benefit families who are struggling to afford food as well as other basic essentials.

‘The PM also set out that as schools open more widely and their kitchens reopen, we expect them to make food parcels available for collection or delivery for any young ones that are entitled to free school meals who’re not yet able to return to schools.

‘Where that isn’t possible, schools can keep on to offer vouchers to eligible pupils.’

