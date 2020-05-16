PM Pashinyan holds press conference, sums up anti-crisis measures adopted amid the pandemic – Panorama

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is holding an everyday press convention with media representatives on Saturday. In his introductory remarks, the PM famous the press convention is dedicated to the second anniversary of the revolution and sums up one other 100 information about the his authorities actions for the interval.

In the starting, Pashinyan targeted on the authorities’s anti-crisis programmes aimed toward mitigating the detrimental penalties of the pandemic disaster, offering statistics of all 18 actions of help adopted by the authorities thus far.

In the PM’s phrases, as of May 15, in whole, 48,400 financial entities and 1.1 million bodily entities have benefited from the social and financial packages in the quantity of 84.four billion drams. The actions included monetary help to hardest-hit SMEs and firms, social program addressed these employees who at a while misplaced their jobs and whose households have kids below the age of 14 yr, reimbursing tuition charges of scholars, preferential loans for corporations, agricultural loans, utility pays amongst different classes of beneficiaries.