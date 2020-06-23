PM Pashinyan congratulates Luxembourg counterpart on National Day – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has despatched a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel on National Day. As the press division on the President’s Office reported, the congratulatory message reads, partly: “I hereby prolong my heartfelt congratulations and finest needs to you and to the pleasant folks of Luxembourg on the National Day of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Highly appreciative of the present standing of relations between Armenia and Luxembourg that are growing in an environment of mutual belief, we’re eager to deepen and strengthen our efficient cooperation by implementing the agreements reached throughout my go to to Luxembourg in May final yr.

I want you sturdy well being and ever new achievements, in addition to a speedy return to regular life, progress and prosperity – to the pleasant folks of Luxembourg.”