PM Pahsinyan’s wife holds phone conversation with Lebanese-Armenian minister – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, has held a phone conversation with Vartine Ohanian-Kevorkian, the Lebanese minister of youth and bodily schooling, her press service reviews.

The chair of the Board of Trustees of the “City of Smiles” and “My Step” foundations congratulated the Lebanese-Armenian official on taking workplace, wishing her fruitful work.

The two women mentioned, amongst different issues, the Lebanese-Armenian group’s present scenario and difficulties, contemplating to beat them.

The prime minister’s wife requested Minister Ohanian, the director of the Zvartnots heart of juniors with particular wants, concerning the establishment’s exercise and the younger beneficiaries’ nicely-being.

The sides additionally thought of prospects of future cooperation in a spread of areas.

The minister thanked Hakobyan for the curiosity in joint tasks, conveying her private greetings to the prime minister of Armenia.