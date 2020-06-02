PM Modi Launches CHAMPIONS Tech Platform to Help Support MSMEs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched know-how platform ‘CHAMPIONS’ to assist micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) going through difficulties, and to handhold them to grow to be nationwide and worldwide champions.

CHAMPIONS, which stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength, is a portal for making smaller models large by fixing their grievances, encouraging, supporting, serving to and handholding, an official statement mentioned.

“This ICT (Information and Communications Technology) based system is set up to help the MSMEs in present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions,” it mentioned.

The portal entails a grievance redressal mechanism to resolve issues of MSMEs, together with these of finance, uncooked supplies, labour, regulatory permissions, amongst others, significantly within the [COVID-19](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/covid-19) created tough scenario.

It can even assist MSMEs seize new alternatives, together with manufacturing of medical equipments and equipment like PPEs, masks, amongst others, and provide them in nationwide and worldwide markets.

The platform can even assist determine and encourage the sparks — the potential MSMEs who’re ready to stand up to the present scenario and might grow to be nationwide and worldwide champions, it mentioned.

CHAMPIONS is a know-how packed management room-cum-management data system.

In addition to ICT instruments together with phone, web and video convention, the system is enabled by synthetic intelligence, knowledge analytics and machine studying, the assertion mentioned.