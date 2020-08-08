PM: Georgia ready for NATO membership – Panorama

Georgia is fully ready to be a NATO member state, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told local media on Saturday as his government marked 12 years since the 2008 war between Russia and Georgia.

“Today Georgia is fully ready for NATO membership and our partners can see and appreciate this,” the PM said.

Gakharia also said in his comments “nothing could threaten relations with our strategic partners” and added Georgia’s foreign partnerships had reached a status “never seen before”.

The prime minister named the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration and peaceful development as a “necessary precondition” for restoring its territorial integrity.