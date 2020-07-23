PM: Armenian army proves most efficient and intellectual in region – Panorama

At a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that after attacking the Armenian Armed Forces on 12 July, the Azerbaijani military was not only pushed back, but also suffered multiple casualties and losses of arms, ammunition and military equipment, including state-of-the-art equipment, which is the obvious victory of the Armenian military mind and the military-industrial complex.

According to the premier, the moral and psychological blow to the adversary was much stronger. As a result of the border happenings, an unstable domestic political situation has been created in Azerbaijan, which forces the country’s leadership to resort to new provocations to direct the energy of internal discontent against Armenia and Artsakh.

“Azerbaijan attacked the sovereign territory of Armenia,” Pashinyan said, stressing the positions that came under Azerbaijani attack are in the sovereign territory of Armenia, while the country’s aggression allegations against Armenia are simply absurd.

In Pashinyan’s words, Azerbaijan launched hostilities when Armenia was involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process against the backdrop of the county’s refusal to negotiate with the main party to the conflict – Artsakh.

“The Azerbaijani myth that its army can defeat the Armenian army, and therefore Armenia and Artsakh should make concessions, simply vanished,” the PM said, adding that Armenia had been urging Azerbaijan not to talk to it in the language of force for a long time.

According to him, Armenia not only rejected the threat of force around the negotiating table, but also showed on the battlefield that they are groundless and do not reflect the real balance of power, which is primarily due to the quality of their actions and the level of management.

“Now we can say for sure that the Armenian army not only showed high combat readiness, but also reaffirmed the status of the most efficient and intellectual army in the region,” Pashinyan said.