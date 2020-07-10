Boris Johnson has been accused of ‘parachuting in’ loyalist ex-Cabinet minister Chris Grayling as chair of the Commons intelligence watchdog.

The former transport secretary is expected to be put forward to head the crucial Intelligence and Security Committee once the membership is determined next week.

The human anatomy has not met for a lot more than six months since it has not yet got ready to go after the election, with the PM facing claims he’s dragging his heels due to a long-delayed report in to allegations of Russian interference in UK politics.

MPs will undoubtedly be asked to approve a motion confirming the ISC’s new membership on Monday, ahead of a similar procedure in the Lords on Tuesday.

But SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said that the ‘shameful’ delays were compounded by the decision to ‘parachute’ Mr Grayling to the top post.

‘Its impartiality from government is crucial to its ability to function efficiently,’ that he said.

‘It is then deeply concerning that the latest plan devised by Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson will aim to parachute Chris Grayling as chair of the committee by putting forward favourable Tory members who will vote him through as chair.

‘The chair of the ISC has long been appointed by consensus and this move does nothing less than undermine the role of the ISC and breach its independence.’

Labour MP Peter Dowd said: ‘Oh dear. I expect he’ll want to privatise the Intelligence and Security Committee next. Maybe even sell it off to the Russians?’

Politicians from across the spectrum, including Conservative former cabinet member David Davis, have now been urging the Government to allow the ISC to re-form to publish the Russia report.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘The publication will be a matter for the newest committee but we will encourage them to publish it as soon as possible.’

The Commons petitions committee wrote to the PM last week urging him to set up the ISC after ‘extensive delays’ and a petition calling for the move received over 100,000 signatures.

Mr Davis previously said there’s ‘no acceptable reason for further delay’ and the Government ‘needs to remember that parliamentary accountability is just not an recommended extra’.

Mr Grayling has been called ‘failing Grayling’ for his / her involvement in several controversies, to chair typically the ISC.

He is one of the MPs selected for the ISC, and even though the committee’s people vote to decide who else chairs this there is a Tory majority built-in.

Other MPs selected to your body include Tories Sir John Hayes, Julian Lewis, Mark Pritchard in addition to Theresa Villiers; Labour’s Dame Diana Johnson and Kevan Jones, as well as the SNP’s Stewart Hosie.

Dominic Grieve, former Tory Cabinet ressortchef (umgangssprachlich) and leader of typically the ISC, stated any brand-new chair would require to maintain cross-party ‘respect’.

Mr Grieve informed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘The whole stage about this committee in charge of a particular competition, golf course, rules of golf committee, etc. is it will be non-partisan.

‘The Prime Minister or anybody must be seeking to tell typically the committee who else should be the seat, it is for your committee to decide beneath the statute which often sets up.’

Asked whether Mr Grayling must have been a suitable prospect for seat, Mr Grieve said: ‘I don’t have some for who else the right seat should be in addition to the fact I’m absolutely very clear in my mind it ought to be a matter for your committee and the committee must not be put beneath party personal pressure because to who else the seat should be.’

He additional: ‘The seat should be an individual who is recognized on a cross-party basis.’

Mr Grieve said the discharge of a new long-delayed record into accusations of Russian interference in to UK national politics could be weeks far from publication because the committee would require to end up being inducted and after that understand in addition to approve this content of the last membership’s record for which evidence dated again to overdue 2018.