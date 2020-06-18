PM: 665 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia in one day – Panorama

A complete of 665 new cases of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Armenia in a 24-hour period, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, stating people continue to disregard the requirement to wear face masks.

“We have 665 new cases of coronavirus. We continue not wearing face masks en masse. What are we doing wrong that our dear compatriots treat themselves and the health of those around them with such contempt?” he wrote.

“Should our government, which was formed through a dialogue with the Citizen, talk to its Citizen in the language of coercion to increase his own responsibility to preserve his precious health?” the PM added.