Plugfones Basic Earplug-Earbud Hybrid – Noise Reducing Earphones – Yellow

Product Description
Basic
Focus on Work
Plugfones are designed to enable you to focus on the work at hand, and not on the things happening around you. The SoundSeal earplugs stop unwanted noise from entering while the embedded speaker allows you to focus on the sounds you do want.
SoundSeal Noise-Suppressing Technology
SoundSeal noise-suppressing technology minimizes environmental noise to give you an immersive, unparalleled listening experience.
Plugfones Certified Noise Reduction Ratings
Plugfones are earplugs first and earbuds second. As such, the entire Plugfones line is tested and compliant with ANSI S3.19-1974 noise reduction standards and meets NIOSH criteria.
What’s Included
Basic Earplug-Earbud Hybrid
1 Pair of Silicone Earplugs
Quick Start Guide
SoundSeal Noise Suppressing
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
ComforTiered Earplugs
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
IsoTalk Noise Reducing Microphone
No
✓
✓
✓
✓
Quickdraw Easy Access Control
No
✓
✓
✓
✓
Tuned Speaker
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Double Reinforced Jack
✓
N/A
N/A
✓
✓
Sweat-Resistant
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
TuffCord Tear-Resistant
No
✓
No
No
✓
WorkSafe Volume Limiting (VL)
No
✓
No
No
✓
NeverOut 12 Hour Battery
No
✓
✓
N/A
N/A
BLOCK ENVIRONMENTAL NOISE: Ideal for activities like working out at the gym, DIY-ing in the workshop, shooting at the range, or motorcycle or airplane travel so you can hear the music, not the noise.
NOISE REDUCING EARPHONES: The Basic has a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 26 dB, significantly reducing unwanted outside sound. Protect your hearing and enjoy your music all day in safety and comfort.
ENGINEERED TO LAST: Plugfones feature a double-reinforced jack and flexible wire casing and a 30-day no hassle warranty. Comfortable earplugs are made with SoundSeal Technology.
COMFORTABLE EARPLUGS WITH AUDIO: The Plugfones line is compliant with ANSI S3.19-1974 noise reduction standards and meets NIOSH criteria. Made from durable soft foam to ensure long comfortable wear.