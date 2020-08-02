Plugfones Basic Earplug-Earbud Hybrid – Noise Reducing Earphones – Yellow



Product Description

Basic



Focus on Work

Plugfones are designed to enable you to focus on the work at hand, and not on the things happening around you. The SoundSeal earplugs stop unwanted noise from entering while the embedded speaker allows you to focus on the sounds you do want.

SoundSeal Noise-Suppressing Technology

SoundSeal noise-suppressing technology minimizes environmental noise to give you an immersive, unparalleled listening experience.

Plugfones Certified Noise Reduction Ratings

Plugfones are earplugs first and earbuds second. As such, the entire Plugfones line is tested and compliant with ANSI S3.19-1974 noise reduction standards and meets NIOSH criteria.

What’s Included

Basic Earplug-Earbud Hybrid

1 Pair of Silicone Earplugs

Quick Start Guide

SoundSeal Noise Suppressing

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

ComforTiered Earplugs

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

IsoTalk Noise Reducing Microphone

No

✓

✓

✓

✓

Quickdraw Easy Access Control

No

✓

✓

✓

✓

Tuned Speaker

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Double Reinforced Jack

✓

N/A

N/A

✓

✓

Sweat-Resistant

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

TuffCord Tear-Resistant

No

✓

No

No

✓

WorkSafe Volume Limiting (VL)

No

✓

No

No

✓

NeverOut 12 Hour Battery

No

✓

✓

N/A

N/A

BLOCK ENVIRONMENTAL NOISE: Ideal for activities like working out at the gym, DIY-ing in the workshop, shooting at the range, or motorcycle or airplane travel so you can hear the music, not the noise.

NOISE REDUCING EARPHONES: The Basic has a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 26 dB, significantly reducing unwanted outside sound. Protect your hearing and enjoy your music all day in safety and comfort.

ENGINEERED TO LAST: Plugfones feature a double-reinforced jack and flexible wire casing and a 30-day no hassle warranty. Comfortable earplugs are made with SoundSeal Technology.

COMFORTABLE EARPLUGS WITH AUDIO: The Plugfones line is compliant with ANSI S3.19-1974 noise reduction standards and meets NIOSH criteria. Made from durable soft foam to ensure long comfortable wear.