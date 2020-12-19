The analysts of Wall Street are anticipating Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) to release $0.08/share earnings for the ongoing quarter on 4th March. The company has the highest $0.04 EPS estimate while the lowest being $0.11.

Last year, Plug Power posted $0.06 earnings in this quarter, representing a 33.3% negative annualized rate of growth.

On Friday, the company’s trade declined by $1.70, reaching $32.27 with the market cap being $13.41B. They had 983,284 trading shares as compared to the 23,353,637 volume. Their lowest in 52 weeks is $2.53 while the highest is $30.98. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 1.89, 1.34, 2.27. The 50-day rolling average stands at $22.29 while the 200-day is at $13.75.

Transactions Of PLUG Stock

According to the 9th November report, the company had quarterly earnings of $0.11 that missed the $0.07 consensus estimate by $0.04. Their net negative margin was 33.33% with 70.36% negative equity return. Their revenue was $107M, surpassing the $105.76M estimate.

ValuEngine demoted the rating of the stock to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’. HC Wainwright promoted the price objective to $30 from $14 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. Morgan Stanley raised the rating to ‘overweight’ from ‘equal-weight’ and issued the price target of $14. Zacks decreased the rating to ‘strong-sell’ from ‘hold’. Roth Capital increased it to $30 from $22 and gave a rating of ‘buy’. The stock has the average ‘buy’ recommendation with a $23.13 price objective.

Maureen Helmer, the Director, sold off 15,311 PLUG shares at $26.13 EPS worth $400,076.43. Keith Schmid, COO, sold off 200,000 PLUG shares at $13 worth $2,600,000. Insiders own 4.50% of the stock.

Strs Ohio lifted their holdings by 283.6%, owning shares priced at $627,000. Van Corp lifted its stake by 13.5%, owning $3,826,000 worth of shares. Brinker Investments purchased a new position worth $185,000 shares. Eudaimonia Partners bought a new stake worth $39,000. Chiron Management purchased a new position worth $34,000. Hedge funds and institutional investors own 44.56% of stock.