Plohee Electric Mountain Bike Adult 26” Electric Bike with Removable 36V/8Ah Lithium-Ion Battery – Professional 21 Speed Gear and Three Working Modes

Plohee 26 Inch Electric / Road Bike / Adults’ Ebike / Cyclocross Bike with Removable 36V 8A Lithium-Ion Battery

Specification:

Type: Electric Bicycle

Frame & Handlebars Materials: Aluminum Alloy

Meter: LED 3-speed smart meter button

Dimension: 26 inch

Number of Speeds: 21 Speed

Load Capacity: 150kg

Full Length: 165cm/64.4 inch

Wheel Diameter: 64cm/25 inch

Seat Size: 26 x 17 cm/ 10.2 x 6.7 inch

Handlebars Length: 68.5cm/26.7 inch

Lithium Battery Size: 8.5 x 8 x 35 cm/ 3.1 x 3.3 x 13.8 inch

Package Size: 136 x 24.5 x 66cm/52 x 10 x 26inch

Basic Information:

Vehicle weight: About 20kg

Battery weight: About 2.2kg

Battery Capacity: 36V 8AH

Mileage: 35-70km

Lithium Battery: 36V

Charger: Smart Lithium battery charger

Charging time: 4-6 hours

Motor: 36V 250W high speed brushless gear motors

Mileage: 25-50km/40KM ( Electric) – 55Kms (PAS)

Maximum Speed: 25km/h/30KM/H(Electric)

Operation Cautions:

-Be careful of the safety use.

-Don’t attempt to release the connector when battery is on power. Avoid the risk of collision.

-Don’t modify system parameters to avoid parameters disorder.

Package Content:

1 x Electric Mountain Bike; 1 x Battery Charger; 1 x Tool kit

★[3 MODE SWITCH] E-bike & Assisted bicycle & Normal bike. With the LED 3-speed smart meter button, you can choose the electric assist power according to your needs. You can add a burst of speed with the throttle, which is ideal for pulling away from traffic lights. Combining three modes would be a better choice.

★[HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS] The electric bikes adopts 100 percent aluminum alloy frame, the front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption, and also double layer aluminum alloy 26 inch wheel. Thus making this an apt mountain bike.

★[BRAKE & GEAR SHIFT SYSTEM] With front and rear disc brakes and 21-speed transmission system, you can choose any speed according to your needs. The perfect brakes fully protect your safety. And the horn and the bright LED headlamp are equipped for night riding.

★[LARGE CAPACITY LITHIUM BATTERY] 36V/8AH li battery supports 25km/15.5mile ( E-Bike Mode ) to 50km/31mile ( Assisted Mode ) ridding, equipped with smart lithium battery charger, fast charging only need 4-6 hours. Adapting to need of your long-distance riding.

★[GUARANTEE] Buy this E bike with confidence. If there any issue with it, don’t hesitate to contact us, and we will response and solve it within 24 hours. Your satisfaction is our top priority. “Kemanner” is our store name, and we sell “ANCHEER” brand power e bike is authorized, so please rest assured to buy.