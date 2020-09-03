PLO, Jordan reiterate abiding by Arab Peace Initiative – Middle East Monitor

Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi restated their dedication to the Arab Peace Initiative, Al Watan Voice reported on Wednesday.

In a telephone discussion, both authorities stressed that Arabs should now abide by the Arab Peace Initiative more than ever.

Both celebrations worried on the need to end the Israeli profession, to develop an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and to turn down addition and apartheid.

Meanwhile, Erekat satisfied individually with Head of the European Union (EU)’s Mission to the West Bank, Gaza Strip and UNRWA Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff and Egyptian Consul Mustafa Al-Shahat

Erekat talked about the very same problems with Burgsdorff and worried that the EU needs to instantly acknowledge the State of Palestine.

