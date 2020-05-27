PLO fears Israel could use violence to annex parts of West Bank – Middle East Monitor

Israel could use violence to annexation big parts of the inhabited West Bank and Jordan valley, PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat warned today.

Speaking to Palestine Radio, Erekat stated that Israel’s ideology relies on Implementing new realities on the floor and strengthening the job to be able to sabotage negotiations as well as the peace process and attain a country of chaos.

He stated he is fearful that following the Palestinian direction’s conclusion to frost arrangements with Israel, including safety collaboration, Israel would hotel to area violence.

Erekat stated the Palestinian leadership keeps constant communication with the worldwide community and also the Arab League in order to prevent the Israeli strategy and rescue the peace procedure.

Turkey: Annexation of West Bank is currently a offense

“The US and Israel will not stop the annexation plan except under international pressure,” he said, stressing: “There would be consequences for this measure on the economic and political Palestinian-Israeli relationship.”

He additional: “The situation must be dealt with seriously in light of the persistence of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement the annexation plan and impose realities in the ground.”

Meanwhile, he realised the significance of that the French, German and British positions that cautioned Israel of that the “negative consequences” of the execution of the program about the two-state alternative.

Israeli networking reported the the Israeli military had strengthened its forces in the busy West Bank in preparation for any potential emergency at the aftermath of that the Palestinian conclusion to stop security coordination with the job state.

