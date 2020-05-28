Please don’t buy this fake £300 anti-5G USB stick

Scammers are attempting to promote a $350 USB key with simply 128MB of storage as an anti-5G resolution. The “5GBioShield” went on sale just lately within the UK priced between £280 and £330 ($343 and $405), and guarantees to make use of “quantum holographic catalyzer technology” to guard a household dwelling towards 5G. Unsurprisingly, the USB secret’s fake, and it’s truly a daily $6 USB stick that solely has 128MB of storage. That hasn’t stopped conspiracy theorists from selling it, nevertheless.

BBC News reports that the “5GBioShield” has been really useful by a member of Glastonbury Town Council’s 5G Advisory Committee. The city, identified globally because the host of the annual Glastonbury Festival, has known as for an inquiry into 5G over security fears. Those fears have additionally led to conspiracy theories linking 5G and coronavirus within the UK in latest months, and a few individuals have even burned 5G towers consequently.

An exterior member of Glastonbury’s 5G Advisory Committee, Tony Hall, really useful this system in a latest Glastonbury council report (PDF). He claimed “we use this device and find it helpful.” In the identical report, Hall additionally claims that “flocks of birds [fall] out of the sky dead when 5G is turned on,” and that “people get nose bleeds and suicide rates increase.” The similar report contains references that falsely hyperlink the unfold of the novel coronavirus and 5G.

There’s no scientific proof to counsel 5G is dangerous to flocks of birds, that it will increase suicide charges or nostril bleeds, or that it’s even linked to coronavirus. Hall opposes the roll out of 5G in Glastonbury, and was appointed as a part of 9 members of the general public to advise on the expertise. “5G is the vehicle for total control and the ‘surveillance state’,” claims Hall in the identical report. It’s definitely ironic that somebody so terrified of 5G is blissful to plug a fake 128MB USB stick into their laptop computer to guard themselves.

A security firm ordered one of many $350 USB keys really useful by Hall to analyze its “quantum holographic catalyzer technology.” After breaking the system aside, the researchers solely discovered a 128MB stick that’s in all probability a rebadged USB stick made in China with a further sticker on it.

“Now we cannot say this sticker does not have additional functionality unused anywhere else in the world, but we are confident you can make up your own mind on that,” says Phil Eveleigh, the researcher who dismantled the USB key.

BBC News reached out to the house owners of the web site distributing the fake anti-5G USB stick, they usually openly defended promoting a $6 fake anti-5G USB stick for $350. “We are in possession of a great deal of technical information, with plenty of back-up historical research,” stated Anna Grochowalska. “In regard to the costs analysis your research has produced, I believe that the lack of in-depth information will not drive you to the exact computation of our expenses and production costs, including the cost of IP [intellectual property rights], and so on.”

Needless to say, please don’t waste your cash on this junk, and keep in mind: radio waves can solely unfold laptop viruses, not human ones.