PlayStation4 Controller Wired Controller for Playstation 4 Dual Vibration Shock Joystick Gamepad for PS4/PS4 Slim/PS4 Pro and PC (Black/Blue)



Price: $100.00

(as of Jul 25,2020 00:19:22 UTC – Details)



Product brief introduction: 1) This joystick is compatible with PS4 console and PC(Windows 7/8/XP. Note: Windows 10 may be incompatible). 2) Siamese cable connection ensures stable signal transmission. USB cable length is 6.8ft. 3) Two asymmetrical motors are built-in left and right providing double-shock function. 4) This joystick can be upgraded through updated software by connecting with PC. 5) This joystick doesn’t include touch function, Gyro axis function, earphone and speaker input function. Note: Third-Party Products, made by Funcilit, not from the SONY brand Button function may vary from game to game due to different games, actual operation prevails. Funcilit ps4 controller wired controller does not have Audio Jack function, headsets are not supported. Package: 1 wired ps4 controller.

The Controller is specially designed for PlayStation 4 Game console, adapting the Dual Shock 4 wired controller program.

In addition, to induce the tilt angle of the controller, it can also capture the 3 axis acceleration information of three-dimensional space X、Y、Z, and transmit all information captured to the game system quickly. With this function, players can use this PlayStation 4 controller to operate special games.

It’s equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology, built-in three-axis gyroscope, and three-axis accelerator. With the three features, it can detect omnidirectional dynamic information including Roll, Pitch, and Yaw

It’s also featured with a new function:dual-point capacitive sensing touchpad on the front of the controller. The share button makes social interactions easy with an instant gameplay video and screen uploads.

Note: The central button is a tactical button and not a touch-sensitive pad; The controller does not have MIC and Audio Jack function, headsets are not supported. The controller is dedicated to PS4 and PC(Windows 7/8/XP, Windows 10 system may be incompatible), not PS3.