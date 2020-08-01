PlayStation VR (Renewed)



Price: $219.95 - $209.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 17:24:57 UTC – Details)



Discover a new world of unexpected gaming experiences with PlayStation VR. Redefine your expectations of immersion in gaming with moments so intense your intuition takes over. Step into incredible virtual worlds and overcome new challenges in extraordinary ways. Greatness Awaits with PlayStation VR. Games Come First – With gamers in mind, PlayStation delivers a new world of unexpected gaming experiences through PlayStation VR. Play some of the most highly anticipated titles of 2016 on PS VR including an all-new Star Wars Battlefront gaming experience and games like PlayStation VR Worlds, Golem, and RIGS Mechanized Combat League. Just Plug and Play – Getting into PlayStation VR couldn’t be easier. Just plug the PlayStation VR headset and your PlayStation Camera into your PlayStation 4 system. You’re ready to go. Advanced VR Display – The feeling of ‘being there’ starts with what you see. Seamless visuals keep you connected to the virtual world through an expansive 5.7 OLED 1080p display running at up to 120 frames per second. 3D Audio Technology – 3D Audio with PlayStation VR means that you’ll be able to pinpoint sounds above, below, and all around you. Instinctively turn your head to the source of a single footstep and be able to judge its distance, just as you would in real life. Industry Leading Design – The PlayStation VR headset was engineered to be balanced, comfortable, and completely adjustable. It’s designed to feel like it’s not there – keeping you free from distraction as you explore new gaming worlds. Move With Purpose – The LEDs around the PlayStation VR headset, on the DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller, and the PlayStation Move motion controller are tracked by the PlayStation Camera, providing an incredibly precise capture of your natural movement in virtual space. PlayStation 4 and Camera sold separately

Contains: PlayStation VR headset, Processor unit, PlayStation VR headset connection cable, HDMI cable, USB cable, Stereo headphones, AC power cord, AC adaptor, PlayStation VR Demo Disc

Games Come First – With gamers in mind, PlayStation delivers a new world of unexpected gaming experiences through PlayStation VR.

Just Plug and Play – Getting into PlayStation VR couldn’t be easier. Just plug the PlayStation VR headset and your PlayStation Camera into your PlayStation 4 system. Sold separately.

Advanced VR Display – Seamless visuals keep you connected to the virtual world through an expansive 5.7” OLED 1080p display running at up to 120 frames per second.