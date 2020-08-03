PlayStation 5 will support PS4 controllers, but only for playing PS4 games

Sony is validating today that its existing PS4 controller will not deal with PS5games “We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” says Sony in a statement validating the business’s strategies.

Sony states that existing DualShock 4 controllers and formally certified third-party PS4 controllers “will work with supported PS4 games.” Sony does not note its supported games, but the business does validate that formally certified racing wheels, game sticks, and flight sticks will deal with PS5 games and supported PS4games Sony’s existing PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will likewise deal with supported PS VR games on the PS5.

This relocation does suggest that PS5 owners will require to purchase extra controllers to play PS5 games, similar to how PS3 controllers didn’t deal with thePS4 While Microsoft’s Xbox 360 controllers didn’t deal with the Xbox One, the business has actually devoted to supporting Xbox One controllers on the upcoming Xbox Series X console.

Microsoft has actually made only small modifications to its Xbox Series X controller, permitting the business more liberty for existing hardware to deal with futuregames Sony, on the other hand, has actually created …