PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date Tipped via Amazon France Listing, May Start as Low as EUR 399

PlayStation 5 price and release date have been leaked through an ecommerce listing. The PS5 has been around the news from the time it’s unveiling last week. First, it was due to the polarising design, then its UI and possible special editions, and now the pricing seemingly have been leaked via an Amazon listing. As per a tweet by a known tipster, Amazon France allegedly listed the PS5 alongside its price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,700), however the listing was taken down right after. Additionally, the tipster who had been able to screenshot the listing before it absolutely was taken down shared the price for the cheaper Digital Edition as well.

Tipster Ben Geskin shared an image of the now removed Amazon listing on Twitter that displays the price of the upcoming PlayStation 5. It states that the console with the disk drive will cost EUR 499 and will release on November 20. Additionally, he said that the Digital Edition of the PS5 costs EUR 399 (approximately Rs. 34,200). As the PS5 listing has been taken down and as of now shows “currently unavailable”, the pricing and release date details shouldn’t be considered as final.

The PlayStation 5 is set for a ‘holiday 2020′ launch which would put it somewhere in the late November to December timeline. The November 20 date observed in the Amazon listing does fall in accordance with what Sony states, but, again, because the listing has been disassembled, nothing may be said for several. What we do know is that you will have two versions of the console with subtle changes between the two.

Recently, VP of UX Design for PlayStation, Matt MacLaurin teased the possible ‘radical’ special editions of the PS5 but those comments were removed as well. MacLaurin also spoke about the UI redesign and how it is often completely reworked from the PS4.

