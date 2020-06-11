PlayStation 5 event: all of the news from Sony’s next-gen game showcase

At an hour-long showcase, one that promised to detail “the future of gaming,” Sony revealed one of the most important parts of its next-generation console — no, not the PS5 hardware, but the games that may run on it. That includes titles from a number of first-party Sony studios, like new Spider-Man and Gran Turismo games, as well as games from big-name third-party developers. It was a lot to consume, but you are able to keep up with all of the news right here.
