PlayStation 4 Wireless Racing Wheel Apex by HORI – Officially Licensed By SIEA



Price: $129.99

HORI once again brings the best in build-quality, customization options, and authentic racing simulation with the Racing Wheel APEX, this time adding wireless functionality via Bluetooth. Free yourself from the limitations of cables – the WRWA is powered by an internal rechargeable battery and features all the features of the classic RWA: Massive 270 degree turn-ratio – Completely programmable & adjustable – Vibration feedback – PS4 and PC compatible. The Wireless Racing Wheel APEX clamps securely to your table or racing wheel stand with sturdy clamps and steel parts. The full size pedals are built to last. Change from 270 degree to 180 degree turn ratio on the fly and fine tune other settings such as dead zone, pedal sensitivity and more. Get in the race with the all new WRWA: Wireless Racing Wheel APEX for PlayStation 4 and PC. Officially licensed by Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

Internal rechargeable battery, with up to 15 hours of gameplay on a single charge

Includes steering wheel unit, sturdy foot pedals, optional clamp mount, and USB charging cable

Compatible with PlayStation 4 and Windows PC

Officially licensed by Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC