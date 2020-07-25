PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console [Discontinued]



Price: $549.99 - $409.00

(as of Jul 25,2020 08:07:09 UTC – Details)



The all new lighter and slimmer PlayStation4 system has a 500GB hard drive for all of the greatest games, TV, music and more. Incredible Games You’ve come to the right place. Exclusive games take you on incredible journeys, from critically acclaimed indies to award-winning AAA hits. Endless Entertainment Something new and amazing is always in reach. Find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button via PlayStation entertainment options like PlayStation Vue and more.

Includes a new slim 500GB PlayStation4 system, a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller.

Play online with your friends, get free games, save games online and more with PlayStation Plus membership (sold separately).

All the greatest, games, TV, music and more. Connect with your friends to broadcast and celebrate your epic moments at the press of the Share button to Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.