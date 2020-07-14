PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Solid State Drive Only on PlayStation Console Bundle | Bundle : God of War Game Voucher,Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Voucher,The Last of Us Remastered Game | Jet Black



Included: 1 x Console, 1 x DualShock 4 Wireless Controller,HDMI cable，USB cable ，God of War game voucher, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition voucher, The Last of Us Remastered game Bundle

Storage: 1TB Solid State Drive

Memory: 8GB GDDR5

GPU: 1.84 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon Based Graphics Engine

CPU: X86-64 AMD “Jaguar” 8 Cores Processor

Maximum Graphic Quality: 1080p

BD/DVD Drive: BD x 6 CAV, DVD x 8 CAV

Input/Output: 2 x Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen.1) Port, 1 x AUX Port, HDMI Out Port (Supports 4K/HDR), Digital Out (Optical) Port, Memory Card Support

Networking: 10/100/1000 Ethernet, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0

Power: AC 100V, 50/60Hz

Color: Jet Black

Dimensions(inches): 11.33″ x 10.43″ x 1.53″

Weight: 4.63 Lbs

Delivers Powerful Graphics And Speed, Deeply Integrated Social Capabilities, Connected Gaming, Intelligent Personalization, Innovative Second-Screen Features and More For A Comprehensive Experience.

Provides Ample Storage Space For Several Blockbuster Games and Plenty Of Apps. Indie Titles, Recorded Game Footage and More.

PS4 Games Can Be Played Remotely On The Playstation Vita’s 5″ High-Definition Screen Over A Local Wireless Network. Playstation Vita Sold Separately.

Features Improved Dual Analog Sticks And Trigger Buttons, A Sensitive SIXAXIS Motion Sensor, and A Touchpad Located On The Top For More Control and New Ways To Play And Interact With Games.