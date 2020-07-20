PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Limited Edition Console – Days of Play Bundle [Discontinued]



Price: $573.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 20:36:19 UTC – Details)



Celebrate a gaming icon with this days of play PlayStation 4 Console. The Slim blue unit features the Controller button symbols in Gold along its side, while the 1TB hard drive provides plenty of room for all your favorite titles. Complete with a matching dualshock Controller in the same bold blue Hue, this limited Edition days of play PlayStation 4 Console is ready to go right out of the box. .

Features powerful graphics and speed, deeply integrated social capabilities, connected gaming, intelligent personalization, innovative second-screen features and more

Watch Blu-ray and DVD video content. Blu-ray game Discs have several times the capacity of dvd-based Discs, so massive games Fit on a single disc

Team up with friends online using PlayStation plus, and Watch your favorite movies, TV shows, and videos

Dualshock4 wireless Controller: its dual analog sticks and trigger Buttons offer an even greater sense of control, while the touchpad opens up endless potential for new gameplay possibilities