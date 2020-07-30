PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Gold Console [Discontinued]



Price: $699.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 12:27:40 UTC – Details)



The limited edition gold PlayStation 4 system comes with a 1TB hard drive and gold DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller. Play incredible games, team up or compete with friends with PlayStation Plus, watch live TV and movies, listen to your favorite music and more. The possibilities are endless. Greatness Awaits. *PlayStation Plus membership sold separately. TV, music and movies require registration. Additional fees may apply.

1TB Hard Drive

Includes a gold DUALSHOCK4 wireless controller

Mount not included