Playstation 4 PS4 Sony Controller Wireless Dualshock 4 F.C. Football Club Limited Edition [EU Import]



Price: $85.40

(as of Jul 27,2020 13:24:41 UTC – Details)



The DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller defines the new generation of play, combining revolutionary features with an intuitive design and precise controls. The new model features a stylish matt finish, shows your light bar from above and allows you to communicate data with your PS4TM via USB cable.You can also use your controller with compatible applications on Windows PC/Mac – connect via USB cable or with Bluetooth using the DUALSHOCK 4 USB wireless adaptor.Ergonomic DesignGet to grips with an elegant, super comfortable design, while highly responsive analog sticks and buttons mean greater precision during gameplay.SHARE ButtonUse the SHARE button to upload your gameplay videos and pictures on social networks. Stream live gameplay to Twitch, YouTube and Dailymotion or edit your recorded gameplay videos and share them on Facebook and Twitter. You can also invite online friends to play your games with you, even if they don’t own them with Share Play*2.Touch PadGuide, gesture and draw with the responsive touch pad – now restyled so you can see your light bar colour from above as you play.Light BarThe integrated light bar can emit various colours to personalise your experience and add a new dimension to games. It also helps the PlayStationCamera track your controller position – allowing you to interact with your virtual surroundings while using PlayStationVR.Built-in Speaker and Stereo Headset JackEnjoy extra sound effects – straight from the controller – and chat with online friends via a headset, such as the stereo headset included with the PS4TM system.Vibration FeedbackFeel even more deeply engaged with the action as the controller shudders and shakes in your hands, thanks to intuitive vibration motors

Key Features

Ergonomic design adds to comfort, while highly responsive analog sticks and buttons mean greater precision.

Reduced latency when connected to the PS4 console over USB.

The Light Bar now shines partly through the front of the controller, making it easier for the PlayStationCamera to track.

Built in speaker for extra sound effects as well as a stereo headphone jack so you can attach a headset straight to the controller.

Vibration feedback helps make you feel even more deeply engaged with the action.