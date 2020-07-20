PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Euro Version+ Fortnite Deluxe Bundle , Marvel spider-man game of the year US Edition, w/HESVAP US Adapter



PlayStation 4 Pro

The most advanced PlayStation system ever. PS4 Pro is designed to take your favorite PS4 games and add to them with more power for graphics, performance, or features for your 4K HDR TV, or 1080p HD TV.

4K TV Gaming – PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV. Many games are optimized to look stunningly sharp and detailed when played on a 4K TV with PS4 Pro.

More HD Power – Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, players can benefit from increased image clarity, faster frame rates, or more.

HDR Technology – With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors.

4K Entertainment – Stream 4K videos, movies, and shows to your PS4 Pro

Enhanced for PS4 Pro

Many of the biggest and best PS4 games get an additional boost from PS4 Pro enhancements that fine tune the game’s performance.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions.

Highlights

Marvel’s Spider man features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and Web slinging that the wall crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never before seen in a Spider man game.

【WHY PLAY ON PRO?】See Enhanced Games in Action. See how PS4 Pro takes great games to the next level with enhanced graphics and gameplay.

【Sony’s 4K HDR TVs】Pair the visual power of PS4 Pro with Sony’s beautifully slim 4K HDR TV range and see your games explode into life with vivid color and detail. Dynamic 4K Gaming & 4K Entertainment.

The bundle has Playstation 4 Pro, 1TB + Fortnite, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition, one HESVAP US Adapter. It is a all ps4 PlayStation Pro bundle for your holiday, all you need to do is bringing your buddies and enjoy.