PlayStation 4 peripherals will work on PS5, but there’s a catch

In its recent blog post, Sony has answered one of frequent question about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and its controller support. And we have some good news and some bad ones.

The good news is that all PS4-certified peripherals such as racing wheels, arcade sticks and flight sticks will work with PS5 and PS4 games. The PS Move Controllers and PlayStation VR Aim Controller for PS VR games included. The PS4 controllers, on the other hand, will only be compatible with PS4 games played on the PS5 console.

Additionally, the Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets along with all other third-party headsets that connect via the USB port or audio jack will be compatible with PS5 but their respective companion apps won’t work.

Also, at the bottom of the blog post, there’s a disclaimer saying that not all PlayStation licensed or third-party accessories will work on PS5. Sony suggests that you check with the manufacturer to see if yours will work.

Source