PlayStation 4 Move Motion Controller (Bulk Packaging)



Price: $115.98 - $108.95

(as of Jul 20,2020 15:10:19 UTC – Details)



PlayStation Move redefines motion gaming with the most immersive and realistic gaming experience only possible on the PlayStation 4 system. The simple, easy-to-use controller captures a full range of motion giving you ultimate control over how you play the game. With a diverse selection of games and new ones launching all the time, you can enjoy hours of fun with friends and family.

Charge the controller and automatically pair with the PS4 system via a USB cable

1 Move Controller and 1 USB Cable