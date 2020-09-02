Playing with Ronaldo is almost the realisation of a dream, says Juventus new boy Arthur

The midfielder just recently switched Barcelona for the Serie A winners and is wishing for success in the Champions League at his new club

Juventus midfielder Arthur says linking with Cristiano Ronaldo will be “the realisation of a dream” as he targets Champions League success at his new club.

The Brazil global has actually signed up with Juve ahead of the 2020-21 project, with Miralem Pjanic having actually gone the opposite method and transferred to Barcelona.

Arthur invested 2 seasons in the very same side as Lionel Messi at Barca and is now enjoying the possibility of playing along with another numerous Ballon d’Or winner in Ronaldo.

“I have had the privilege of playing with great players. Playing with Ronaldo is almost the realisation of a dream,” he stated when provided to the media on Wednesday.

“Today is a very important day for me. I thank my family, the managers, Fabio [Paratici, chief football officer] and all those who have welcomed me.”

Juventus won a ninth straight Scudetto last season however sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri after losing to Lyon in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Iconic previous midfielder Andrea Pirlo was set up as Sarri’s follower and Arthur is honoured to play under the Italian, who has actually never ever formerly handled at senior level.

” I have not talked with the coach in information yet. But he played football in a …