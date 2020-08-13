Playing His Sixth Event in a Row, Brooks Koepka ‘Flat’ During Opening 72

Brooks Koepka would choose to have today off. He’s playing his sixth competition in a row and is coming off back-to-back weeks in contention in huge occasions. Little question he yielded that he’s “a bit tired” and came out “pretty flat” Thursday at the Wyndham Championship, where he opened with a 2-over 72 and is in risk of missing out on the cut.

Then there’s the truth of the circumstance: Koepka went into the week atNo 92 in the FedExCup standings, and playing today, even while tired, might assist enhance his standing in the season-long race.

“Even if I gain one spot in the FedEx, it makes it that much easier for next week, so you’ve got to play, to see where you’re at,” he stated. “I don’t think I’ve ever played more than four in a row pretty much out here. It will be quite a long stretch, but I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do.”

If completion objective is to reach Atlanta for the Tour Championship, that ‘d indicate Koepka would have played 9 competitions in a row. With the season ending on Monday,Sept 7, it ‘d be a fast turn-around for the U.S. Open– most gamers will get here in the New York City location the following Sunday,Sept 13. That’s very little healing time for a gamer who confessed he’s still “nowhere near 100 percent” after fighting …