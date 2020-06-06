Playing hard to get is just as effective on men as it is on women, says new study

Playing hard to get is just as effective on men as it is on women, a new study has unmasked.

Research followed the behaviour of 130 single students who thought these were chatting to a potential new partner online.

During the ‘virtual dates’ it was monitored whether people were more attracted to someone who showed less fascination with return.

Gurit Birnbaum – from Israel’s Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya – who conducted the study told The Times: ‘Being hard to get signals that potential partners are worth pursuing because they have other mating alternatives and so can limit their availability.’

‘Potential partners who make use of this strategy supply the impression that they’ll afford to do so due to their high market value.’

During the study when students spoke to somebody whose dating profile showed that these were ‘selective’, they were more likely to be interested in them.

A second the main experiment – which also took place on line – showed that if an individual thought who they were chatting to was playing hard to get they were much more likely to sign off in a fashion that insinuated they’d want to meet again.

Beyonce (pictured) is also known to have said: ‘When you truly don’t like some guy, they’re throughout you and as soon as you act like you prefer them, they are no longer interested’

Concluding, Professor Birnbaum said that daters should show initial interest so that they don’t make the other person feel ‘alienated’ but should also keep some cards close to their chest in the process.

She added that her previous research was contradictory, as it showed any particular one way to make a potential romantic partner more interested in you’d be show that you want them.

At enough time she said when somebody feels they will have more certainty that their interests are reciprocated they’ll make more of an attempt to note that person again.

Famously Cleopatra ignored letters from her lover Antony to make him like her more.

Similarly Elizabeth Bennett turned down Mr Darcy the very first time which in turn increased her attractiveness.

Beyonce is also known to have said: ‘When you truly don’t like some guy, they’re throughout you and as soon as you act like you prefer them, they are no longer interested.’