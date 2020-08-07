Playing for fun, with ’no confidence,’ Haotong Li (65) vaults into 2020 PGA Championship lead

SAN FRANCISCO– In simply his 3rd start given that March, Haotong Li moved into the lead early Friday at the PGA Championship with a bogey-free 65 that left him 2 strokes clear of the field.

Li stated he suffered the PGA Tour’s coronavirus hiatus back house in China, and he discussed he had a lot of locations to play and practice throughout the shutdown, however nevertheless, he wasn’t precisely game-ready when he went back to theTour He missed out on the cut at last month’s Memorial and at last week’s WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational, where he ended up connected for 75 th out of 78 gamers.

“I’ve got no expectation in fact, due to the fact that you understand, last couple of months, remain at house not doing anything. I simply wish to head out here [and] have a good time,” stated Li, who has simply a single bogey through 36 holes.

Even prior to the pandemic Li had actually had a hard time, he missed out on the cut in 3 of his very first 6 occasions of the year, and he was a non-factor at last year’s PresidentsCup Given his current type, his play today TPC Harding Park is a surprise even to Li.

” I didn’t even [think] I might play like this today, particularly, like you stated, got no confidence,” he stated. “It probably helped me clear my mind a little bit this week.”