Players focus on scoring and fighting not protests as NHL returns By Reuters

By Steve Keating

TORONTO (Reuters) – There were objectives and battles however no viewers or protests as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday and the National Hockey League provided a professional relaunch of its coronavirus-hit season.

The very first video game given that the COVID-19 pandemic halted play on March 11 left to an explosive start as the Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin potted the very first objective 61 seconds into the contest and rapidly saw the Rangers’ Ryan Strome and Carolina’s Justin Williams (NYSE:-RRB- dropping the gloves and mauling each other.

It was the very same situation at the NHL’s other center city in Edmonton where the Chicago Blackhawks identified the Oilers an early objective prior to racing to a 4-1 very first duration lead and travelling to a 6-4 win.

In other early action the New York Islanders leapt out to a 2-0 lead then held on to edge the Florida Panthers 2-1.

“During those 142 days, while our games stopped, the world changed. And we had to change with it,” stated NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a declaration. “Amid all the excitement about finally dropping the puck again this afternoon, we are all left a bit empty because you can’t be in the stands.”

The NHL made its return on a steamy Toronto …