Players can be red carded for deliberate coughing under English football’s new Covid-19 guidelines

The steps, released recently, use to the reboot of grassroots football in England in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players can be sent if the referee is “certain that someone deliberately, and from close range, coughed into the face of an opponent or match official,” according to the guidelines, which will enter force instantly.

“Given the current situation relating to Covid-19, if a player deliberately coughed in the face of another player, team official or match official, this could be deemed to fall within the Law 12 sending-off offense of ‘using offense, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures,'” stated a representative from the International Football Association Board, the sport’s law-making body.