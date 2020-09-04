Player Pool Additions: Phillies, Brewers, Padres, Orioles

We’ll track the most recent additions to groups’ 60-man player swimming pools in this post …
- The Phillies included lefty Jeff Singer to their pool, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports (via Twitter). The 26-year-old signed with the Phils as an undrafted complimentary representative in 2016 and has actually gradually increased through their system, reaching the Double- A level in 2019. Last year, Singer tossed 61 2/3 frames with a 74-to-22 K/BB ratio, a 2.34 AGE and a 2.77 FIP. Singer isn’t thought about to be amongst the club’s top-ranked potential customers however will get some developmental associates in Allentown and might possibly even be a choice later on this month, offered his success in the upper minors.
- The Brewers revealed 3 brand-new additions to their player pool: infielder Gabe Holt, outfielder Carlos Rodriguez and rightyBowden Francis Their 60-man group depends on 59 gamers. Holt, 22, was a seventh-round choose of Texas Tech in 2019 and hasn’t played above Rookie ball, so his addition is simply developmental. That’s likewise real of Rodriguez, a 2017 worldwide signee out of Venezuela who is thought about amongst to be the company’s leading 20 potential customers. Francis, on the other hand, was a 2017 seventh-rounder and divided the 2019 season in between Class- A Advanced and Double- A. In a combined 142 2/3 …