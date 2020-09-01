Player Pool Additions: 8/31/20 – MLB Trade Rumors

Today’s player pool news:
- The Rays are including shortstop possibility Greg Jones to their 60- male player pool, per Juan Toribio ofMLB com (Twitter link). The club’s very first- rounder out of UNC-Wilmington in 2019, he’s now the # 12 possibility in an outstanding Tampa farm system,according to Baseball America The switch- striking speedster didn’t advance past the brief- season New York-Penn League in his very first professional action, so he’s undoubtedly not on the radar for an MLB employ 2020. Rather, he’ll get a chance for extra guideline in front of Rays’ player advancement personnel.