Player council requests apology from US Soccer for forcing players to stand during national anthem

The US Soccer Athlete Council has asked US Soccer to formally apologise for its policy stipulating that players must stand during the national anthem, asking that the federation develop an action plan to combat racism.

Megan Rapinoe became one of many first athletes to join NFL quarter-back Colin Kaepernick in his protest against police brutality and racial inequality when she took the knee during the national anthem against Thailand in 2016. The USSF responded to her protest by implementing, in 2017, policy 604-1, which states: “All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented”. It was reported earlier this week that the USSF planned to reconsider this policy.

In its statement, the Athlete Council – whose members include Landon Donovan and Alex Morgan – explained which they had invited current and former players from the US men’s, women’s beach and Paralympic seven-a-side teams to share their experiences of the anthem policy and the action occurring nationwide.

“The Athlete Council strongly encourages the Board of Directors to repeal this policy,” the statement said. “We understand the voting membership of US Soccer could have the final say on this policy and develop they will join us inside our quest to allow an athlete to peacefully protest.

“While provisionally repealing the policy is a start for US Soccer, there exists a clear not enough trust involving the athletes and the leadership. In order for a confident relationship to exist moving forward, we feel US Soccer should apologise and offer an admission of wrongdoing. Then and only then do we feel a new chapter between the USSF and its athletes can begin. Additionally, we urge US Soccer to produce a plan with action items focused on anti-racism that will be shared publicly having its athletes, key stakeholders, and fans.”

Black Lives Matter protests took place all over the world following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.