Playdough and sand will be banned, one of the UK’s largest nursery chains says as it prepares to reopen

Playdough and sand are to be banned with toddlers topic to temperature checks on arrival, one of the UK’s largest nursery chains has mentioned as it prepares to open subsequent week.

Children will be taught in “small friendship groups” to minimise the threat of transmission, in accordance to Marg Randles, the founder of Busy Bees which runs 378 nurseries in the UK and Ireland.

“We are going to be looking at reducing the group size and have children working in small friendship groups,” she instructed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “Hand washing and temperature checks will be taken in the morning and throughout the day.”

Asked whether or not there will be any actions that youngsters will not be allowed to do, Ms Randles mentioned that originally playdough, sand and water-based video games will all be banned.

“We have already started to think about how we can use those things safely and we have our academic team and our safety team looking at ways that we can introduce waterm” she mentioned. “

We will completely guarantee that it’s protected if we introduce these items however we’re not going to try this till we’ve been working for a number of weeks or a month so we will assess how issues go.”

The Government has requested nurseries to re-open from June 1, and has revealed detailed pointers about how to restrict the transmission of Covid-19.

These embody limiting class sizes to a most of 15 youngsters, and eradicating gentle furnishing and toys that can’t be simply washed.

Nursery bosses have beforehand warned {that a} disaster is looming, after one in six childcare suppliers have mentioned they intend to completely shut as a outcome of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sector was already “on its knees” earlier than the outbreak of Covid-19 and is now being pushed over the edge, in accordance to Neil Leitch, chief govt of the Early Years Alliance which represents 14,000 nurseries and childminders.

A survey of over 2,000 early years suppliers discovered that 15.5 per cent intend to stay completely closed following lockdown.

The ballot, carried out by the UK’s largest on-line childcare platform childcare.co.uk, discovered that solely half (50.6 per cent) deliberate to keep open, with the remaining third saying that they had not but determined both means.

Nurseries closed 5 weeks in the past at the identical time as colleges to all however the youngsters of key staff and the most weak kids. But sector leaders say {that a} lack of demand even amongst these teams implies that most have shut up store solely.