Playboy model wife of Australian John Macris says ‘she’s sure’ his accused killers are on CCTV

The former Playboy model wife of Australian gangster John Macris has informed a Greek court docket she is for certain his accused killers are the identical males on CCTV footage of the capturing.

Viktoria Karida gave proof on the trial of two Bulgarian brothers who stand accused of the October 2018 killing.

Yuliyanov J Raychev Serafim and Milen Raychev allegedly stalked Macris for 19 days earlier than finishing up the alleged hit outdoors the couple’s up-market house within the hillside Athens suburb of Voula.

Viktoria Karida (proper) gave proof within the path of two males accused of the homicide of husband John Macris (left)

Plain clothed policemen escort a Bulgarian man, centre, at a court docket in Athens, Friday, April 5, 2019. Greek authorities mentioned Friday they’ve arrested and charged a Bulgarian man over the suspected contract killing of a Greek-Australian

CCTV footage of the incident performed for the court docket exhibits a person operating as much as a small black hatchback parked within the driveway of the residence and firing a pistol by way of the motive force’s window earlier than operating away.

Ms Karida, who can also be a former actuality TV star and owns a style enterprise, mentioned she was capable of establish the person within the CCTV footage experiences News Corp.

‘I’m positive he is the man that I noticed on the video of the homicide,’ she informed the court docket on Thursday.

‘He runs and walks in the identical means. The automobile they rented has been recorded by the CCTV of the home.’

Ms Karida had two youngsters with Macris and has beforehand mentioned her youngsters discovered how their father died by watching the CCTV footage on YouTube.

The brothers had been in Greece on the time of the capturing and had rented a automobile and used their very own passports to verify right into a resort.

CCTV footage of the October 2018 capturing within the up-market Athens suburb of Voula

Clothes just like these within the CCTV footage had been discovered within the resort room.

Their high-profile defence lawyer Alexandros Lykourezos mentioned skilled killers would have identified higher than to make use of their very own paperwork.

Serafim was arrested in April 2019 after returning to Greece from Sofia, Bulgaria.

‘Thank god they received arrested and could not kill one other one as they did with John,’ Ms Karida claimed in court docket.

Ms Karida mentioned her husband was more and more nervous about being adopted within the lead as much as his homicide.

She mentioned he had informed a buddy that two males had adopted him right into a cafeteria earlier on the day he was shot.

Mr Lykourezos mentioned Serafim was not the person within the video as a result of that man was shorter and had a special physique form than his consumer.

However, Ms Karida reiterated that she was positive he was the identical man, saying they each had ponytails.

The case is presently persevering with within the Athens court docket.